HEZEKIAH WALTERS 3/1/2005 — 6/11/2019 BY IRIS B. HOLTON Sentinel City Editor Earlier this month, a 14-year-old student died during football conditioning practice. His family, along with Men Of Vision, Inc., has established a scholarship in his memory. The Hezekiah Walters Family Memorial Scholarship is a 2-year, prepaid scholarship created to honor the…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.