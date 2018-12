Rep. Adam Schiff said Sunday that Michael Cohen’s most recent plea deal indicates to him that special counsel Robert Mueller wanted to “lock in”President Donald Trump’s longtime personal attorney as a key witness in his probe. “It tells me that he wanted to lock in Michael Cohen,”Schiff told George Stephanopoulos on ABC’s “This Week.”The California…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.