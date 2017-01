Rosalind Brewer …was first female and Black to head Sam’s Club. Rosalind Brewer, the first woman and the first African-American to head Sam’s Club, stepped down from her position on Friday, reports Fortune. After five years at the helm of Sam’s Club, Brewer will be replaced by John Furner, Sam’s Club’s chief merchant….



