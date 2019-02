U. S. REPRESENTATIVE CASTOR HONORS 4 FOR CONGRESSIONAL RECORDS The statements of 4 of Tampa’s citizens will be entered into the Congressional Records in Washington, D. C. United States Representative Kathy Castor (14th Congressional District) hosted the Black History Month event on Tuesday, February 19th at Middleton High School. The honorees from left are: Harold…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.