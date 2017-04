Oklahoma City Thunder superstar Russell Westbrook broke Oscar Robertson’s record for triple-doubles in a season in spectacular, storybook fashion. Westbrook’s 42nd triple-double of the season was a 50-point, 16-rebound, 10-assist performance Sunday that concluded with his 36-foot buzzer-beater that gave the Thunder a 106-105 victory over the Denver Nuggets. The loss eliminated Denver from playoff…



