3rd CLASS MARISOL ZAMUDIO PORTSMOUTH, VA — Information Systems Technician 3rd Class Marisol Zamudio, of Ruskin, is shown in the coffee house aboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69)(Ike). Ike is undergoing a Planned Incremental Availability (PIA) at Norfolk Naval Shipyard during the maintenance phase of the Optimized Fleet Response Plan…



