By Kenya Woodard Sentinel Feature Writer Elizabeth Carson Racker’s life changed when she was 12. That year her father took her to see the Ebony Fashion Fair, a philanthropic event sponsored by the iconic African-American magazine that hosted shows that featured fashion from designers like Yves St. Laurent, Willi Smith, and Christian Dior. The show,…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.