ALICIA SCARDUZIO SHELLY GAMBERLING Two women were arrested in connection with a road rage incident that took place in Pasco County. The incident took place on September 19th. According to police, the two women, identified as Alicia Nicole Scarduzio, 20, and Shelly Lyn Gamberling, 49, were taken into custody and charged with aggravated battery…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.