ATTY. ARTHENIA JOYNER CHRIS SMITH TALLAHASSEE – A proposal by two members of the Florida Constitution Revision Commission to allow automatic restoration of non-violent ex-felons’ voting rights cleared a key committee vote on Thursday, 6-2. Sponsored by CRC commissioners and former Senate Democratic Leaders Arthenia Joyner and Chris Smith, the measure won the support of…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.