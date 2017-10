BENJAMIN EDWARD MITCHELL 8/31/1995 — 10/9/2017 (Photo taken from Facebook) The Tampa Police Department is asking for assistance from the public to solve a murder. The murder took place on October 9th in East Tampa. According to police, 22-year-old Benjamin Edward Mitchell was waiting for a HART bus last Monday at the intersection of…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.