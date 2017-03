PASTOR GREGORY POWE, SR. …Pastor Revealing Truth Ministries January 25, 1955 – March 20, 2017 BY GWEN HAYES Sentinel Editor When Pastor Gregory Powe came to Tampa back in 1990 with his wife, Deborah and their 4 children, in one of his interviews with the Sentinel, he said that they knew no one here, but…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.