REV. OSCAR JOHNSON, JR. Pastor Emeritus, Greater Bethel M. B. Church BY IRIS B, HOLTON Sentinel City Editor A popular Tampa minister and retired educator died last Tuesday. Rev. Oscar Johnson, Jr. was 90-years-old. Rev. Johnson served as a member of the Hillsborough County School District for several years. He retired as the Assistant…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.