Mrs. Doris Ross Reddick with the plaque she received on Saturday from the Tampa Metropolitan Section, National Council of Negro Women (NCNW). Congratulations to Mrs. Doris Ross Reddick on receiving the National Council of Negro Women Tampa Metropolitan Section (NCNW) “Legacy Recognition Award.” Mrs. Reddick was honored on Saturday, December 16, 2017, at the Carrollwood…



