A 44-year-old man was arrested after he reportedly stabbed three of his co-workers. Police said the incident took place in the kitchen of a local restaurant. According to police, shortly after 2:30 p.m., Xiaofu Feng was working in the kitchen at the Peking Chinese Restaurant, 6936 N. 56th Street when he realized his cell phone…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.