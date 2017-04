Florida State Senator, Frank Artiles has resigned. TALLAHASSEE —- Florida state senator, Frank Artiles, who used a racial slur and vulgar language in a conversation with two African-American colleagues resigned Friday, saying the incident is causing a distraction to the legislative process. Artiles a republican representing a district in Miami, submitted a resignation letter…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.