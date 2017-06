Rep. Stacey Abrams could be the first Black female governor in U.S. history. Georgia General Assembly House Minority Leader Rep. Stacey Abrams, a Democratic representative from the Atlanta area, says she has what it takes to usher in a new era in Georgia politics. Abrams, 43, announced a few weeks ago that she…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.