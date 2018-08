COREY WESLEY JONES A.K.A. DB da KID A 20-year-old man surrendered to police last week. He was charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving a death. The accident took place early Thursday. According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Corey Wesley Jones, of Lakeland, was the driver of the first vehicle…



