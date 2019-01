The finale of Lifetime’s six-part documentary, Surviving R. Kelly, aired on Saturday. For three nights, it explored disturbing details of R. Kelly’s sordid past and sparked outrage across social media. Prior to Thursday’s premiere, Kelly’s lawyer Brian Nix reportedly threatened to sue the television network if the show aired. Now that it has, sources close…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.