JONTREEAL GAINOUS 3/7/1995 — 12/3/2017 A 22-year-old man died after being shot early Sunday. The shooting took place in the 900 block of E. Fowler Avenue. According to the Tampa Police Department, an argument took place involving two groups of people. After the argument, Jontreeal Jerome Gainous and three others were walking westbound on…



