GUY VICKERY … Charged with manslaughter Police have arrested an 82-year-old man in connection with a fatal shooting. The incident took place early Wednesday at his Plant City residence Christmas night. Guy Richard Vickery was charged with manslaughter with a weapon. He is currently being held without bond. According to police, deputies responded to the…



