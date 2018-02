MOSES WILSON 11/11/1968 to 2/24/2018 JAMES MICHAEL MEEKS … Facing murder charge A 23-year-old man has been charged in the stabbing death of another man. The crime took place in outskirts of Plant City Saturday. According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, shortly after 10 p.m., James Michel Meeks and Moses Wilson,…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.