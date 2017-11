KIMBERLY HOSKINSON MICHAEL L. HOSKINSON Two people were arrested for child abuse on Monday. Police launched an investigation after learning about the incident. According to the Tampa Police Department, a teenager became engaged in a verbal altercation with Ms. Kimberly Hoskinson, 49, while at an undisclosed location. Ms. Hoskinson is alleged to have pushed…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.