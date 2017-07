President Trump tweeted on Thursday that ‘Mika Brzezinski’s facelift was bleeding’ when she and her fiancé Joe Scarborough allegedly tried to enter his New Year’s party. Brzezinski commented on the tweet on Friday. Just before 9 a.m. on last Thursday morning, the President of the United States, decided to tweet insults about a female…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.