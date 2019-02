All of the ladies on the Spring 1986 Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., line at Howard University. In the 20th-year Anniversary photo in 2006, Hayes is seated, 2ndfrom right; and Sen. Harris, is standing far right. These Spring 1986 Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. line sisters from left to right…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.