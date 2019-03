STEVE CURRALL BRIAN LAMB … Chairman of Board of Trustees On Friday, the University of South Florida Board of Trustees. (BOT). voted to name Dr. Steve Currall as the university’s president-elect. Dr. Currall, provost and vice president for academic affairs at Southern Methodist University (SMU), will become USF’s seventh president, pending confirmation by the Florida Board…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.