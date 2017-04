President waves as he leaves his resort in Palm Beach, FL. President Donald Trump plans on returning to Mar-a-Lago, his luxury resort in Palm Beach, Fla., this coming Easter weekend. “Yes, I’ll be here for Easter,” he said at his Trump International Golf Course in West Palm Beach, Fla., according to The Palm Beach Daily News….



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.