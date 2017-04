The 45th and 44th presidents of the U.S. walk during the January 2017 inauguration. The night and day factor. As President Donald Trump’s first 100 days in office come to a close this week, he has not once been where V. P. Pence or Secretary of State Rex Tillerson have gone — on foreign…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.