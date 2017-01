STACY DARNELL MITCHELL A former U. S. postal worker was convicted by a federal jury Wednesday. He was indicted on charges of theft of government property and theft of mail in March 2016. Stacy Darnell Mitchell is facing a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison. A sentencing date has not been set. Mitchell was…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.