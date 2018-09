ALGERNOD WASHINGTON A.K.A. PLIES A popular rapper was arrested Wednesday on a gun charge. The arrest took place at the Tampa International Airport. According to police, 42-year-old Algernod Lanier Washington, of Wesley Chapel, was going through security when a security agent observed what appeared to be a firearm inside his bag. The gun was discovered…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.