MRS. DORTHENIA HICKS JACKSON 2/15/1951 — 12/23/2018 BY IRIS B. HOLTON Sentinel City Editor On Saturday, a popular church musician passed away after a lengthy illness at Kindred Hospital. Mrs. Dorthenia Hicks Jackson was 67-years-old. A Tampa native, Mrs. Hicks Jackson attended the public schools of Hillsborough County. After graduating from Middleton…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.