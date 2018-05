SYLVESTER ‘SUG’ HARRIS AND HIS WIFE, MRS. ROSE HARRIS …Popular Photographer BY GWEN HAYES Sentinel Editor A popular community photographer died Friday evening at his home after a brief bout with cancer. Sylvester Harriswas 67 years old, having celebrated his birthday in March. Mrs. Rose Harris says she had gotten her husband home…



