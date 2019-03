NOLAN WILLIAMS …Known as ‘Knowledge’ A beloved husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, and mentor, Nolan“Knowledge” Williams, 43, of Tampa, FL, peacefully passed away March 4, 2019. He was born and raised in Tampa, and educated in Hillsborough County Public Schools. A self-taught jack of all trades, his life purpose was his constant pursuit of knowledge….



