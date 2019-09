NATHAN “KARATE MAC” McCALLA A popular Tampa bodyguard and businessman died Friday following a brief illness. Mr. Nathan “Karate Mac” McCalla, was under hospice care. According to a friend, Mr. McCalla was a native of Jamaica and came to Tampa as an adult. For several years, he owned and operated a karate school at the…



