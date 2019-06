ULTA SUSPECT #1 ULTA SUSPECT #2 ULTA SUSPECT #3 The Clearwater Police Department is trying to identify three suspects involved in a robbery. The incident took place Monday evening. According to police, around 4:30 p.m., the three suspects entered the Ulta, 2683 Gulf-to-Bay Blvd., and placed large amounts of perfume into their…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.