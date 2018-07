DERRICK RUSS The Tampa Police Department is asking the community for assistance to solve a murder. The victim was shot on July 5th. The shooting took place in the 2700 block of E. 18thAvenue, late Thursday. According to police, when officers arrived at the scene, they discovered that 39-year-old Derrick Leonard Russ, of Tampa, had…



