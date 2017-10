MS. THERESA WILLIAMS HIT AND RUN VEHICLE Detectives with the Tampa Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the driver involved in a fatal hit and run accident. The incident took place at the intersection of E. Hillsborough Avenue and N. 15th Street. According to police, Ms. Theresa Williams, 53, was crossing…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.