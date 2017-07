MARCO’S PIZZA SUSPECT Detectives with the Tampa Police Department are currently searching for a man who robbed a business. The incident took place Thursday night, shortly after 10 p.m. According to police, the unknown Black man walked into Marco’s Pizza, 4711 W. Gandy Blvd. The man had a blue shirt covering his face and…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.