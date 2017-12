MARVIN MORMON Detectives with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office have obtained a warrant for a registered sex offender. He is wanted for failure to update his residential address within 48 hours of change and failure to re-register quarterly. Investigators are asking anyone with information pertaining to the whereabouts of 55-year-old Marvin Mormon to contact…



