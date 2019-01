DEBORAH SAUCIER The Tampa Police Department is asking the community to help locate a missing person. She was last seen last Tuesday. According to police, Ms. Deborah Saucier was last seen around 9 a.m., on January 8thin the 1200 block of E. 18thAvenue. Her family reported her missing last Friday. At the time she was…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.