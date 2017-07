CHERISH WILLIAMS … AKA Pretty Elyce Williams The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for a 17-year-old girl who has been reported missing. She was last seen a week ago. According to police, Cherish Williams, aka Pretty Elyce Williams, was last seen around 8:45 p.m., at her Thonotosassa home. The teenager did not take…



