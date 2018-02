Shooting Suspect #1 Shooting Suspect #2 The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for two men in connection with a shooting incident. It took place on January 22nd, at the intersection of N. 50th Street and Knollwood Place, shortly after 6 p.m. According to detectives, the two men were observed on…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.