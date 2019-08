BANK ROBBERY SUSPECT The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who robbed a local credit union. The robbery took place around 2:30 p.m., Tuesday. According to police, the Black man entered the Suncoast Credit Union, 3234 S. Miller Road, in Valrico, approached the teller and displayed a handgun in his…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.