OFFICER IRAJ KARKEVANDIAN A St. Petersburg Police officer surrendered Wednesday. He was released after posting a $7,500 bond. According to police,a warrant had been issued for the arrest of Officer Iraj Karkevandian. He was charged with havingunlawful sexual activity with a minor. The incident is being investigated by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. The…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.