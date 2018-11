DERRICK GILBERT An off-duty police officer was taken into custody Saturday at the St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport. He was charged with trespassing, one count of battery, and one count of domestic violence. According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested 51-year-old Derrick Gilbert, after he allegedly refused to leave the airport, committed battery on…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.