KAYLA BOONE Officers with the St. Petersburg Police Department have located a missing woman. She was found unharmed. According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, Ms. Kayla Boone,20, left her home and was considered in danger. She was seen last Thursday in the 2700 block of Fourth Street S. Police said Ms. Boonehas a…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.