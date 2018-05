JESUS NAVARRO TRUCK INVOLVED IN ACCIDENT Police have located the vehicle they believe was involved in a fatal accident last weekend. It was located at a residence on Old Dixie Highway in Auburndale. The accident took place at the intersection of State Road 574 (M. L. King, Jr., Blvd.), and Mott Road, on Sunday,…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.