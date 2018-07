JAMES S. MILLS … died July 17th CHARLES G. ALLEN, JR. … Suspect Detectives with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the death of an inmate who died Tuesday. He had been injured while an inmate four weeks earlier. According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, around 11 a.m., on June 18th,…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.