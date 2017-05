KATWON LEON JONES 6/19/1993 — 5/15/2017 The Tampa Police Department are investigating the death of a 23-year-old man. He died at a local hospital after being stabbed Monday night. According to police, Katwon Leon Jones and another man became engaged in an altercation in the 8500 block of N. Alaska Street. At some point…



