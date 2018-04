TIMOTHY WYATT Detectives with the Tampa Police Department have identified a man killed in a shootout with police. The fatal shooting took place Sunday evening in East Tampa. He has been identified as 41-year-old Timothy O. Wyatt, of Forest Park, Georgia. According to police, the department had been notified that Wyatt was believed to…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.