SIDNEY RICHARDSON, IV 11/14/1969 — 2/10/2018 (Photo taken from FaceBook) A 48-year-old man was fatally shot by police on Saturday. The incident took place at 1805 N. Marvy Avenue. Police officers were sent to the home in reference to a man threatening someone with a machete. When police arrived, Sidney T. Richardson, IV, was…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.